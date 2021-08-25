FILE - This Sunday, May 30, 2021 booking photo released by the Laurel County, Ky., Correctional Center shows, Patrick Baker. Baker, a convicted killer whose family had political connections to former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, is back on trial for the 2014 killing that Bevin had pardoned him for shortly before leaving office. Baker now faces new federal charges in connection to Donald Mills' death, as authorities pointed to the “dual sovereignty doctrine,” which allows state and federal officials to prosecute the same defendant for the same actions without infringing on double jeopardy protections. (Laurel County Correctional Center via AP, File)