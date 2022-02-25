RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a fatal shooting at the home of a former state lawmaker this week.
Sgt. Robert Purdy said police received a tip Tuesday night that led investigators to Shannon V. Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill in northern Kentucky. Purdy announced Thursday that Gilday is charged in a warrant with murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault and two counts of attempted murder.
Surveillance video from outside the home shows a person in front of the home walking around, and police believe that person was Gilday, Purdy said.
No information about the tip or a possible motive was released. Purdy said investigators don't believe there was any connection between Gilday and the victim, Jordan Morgan, 32.
Gilday is believed to be driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with license plate 379-VMJ and minor damage to the front grill, police said, asking for the public's help locating him.
He is accused of forcing his way inside the Richmond home of former state Rep. Wesley Morgan early Tuesday, armed with a rifle. Police said he fatally shot Jordan Morgan while she was in bed, and confronted the homeowner, exchanging gunfire.
Wesley Morgan told the Lexington Herald-Leader that it was his daughter who was killed.
Wesley Morgan served one term as a state representative for Richmond and Berea in Madison County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.