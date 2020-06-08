Will Pitts discusses on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, a recent police shooting in Louisville, Ky. Pitts said he witnessed the shooting and is standing near the door where David McAtee was shot by officers. McAtee was shot after police arrived to disperse a crowd gathering near his business.Police said a video showed that David McAtee fired his gun as officers approached the business firing pepper balls to clear the lot. (AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)