Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.