FILE - In this Friday, April 14, 2017 file photo, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Timothy R. Coleman as the 38th Judicial Circuit Judge at Butler County Courthouse in Morgantown, Ky. Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 that he will not run for reelection next year, signaling the end of an era on the state's highest court when his current term concludes.(Bac Totrong/Daily News via AP, File)