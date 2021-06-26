FILE - In this March 13, 2021 file photo, Tamika Palmer, center, the mother of Breonna Taylor, leads a march through the streets of downtown Louisville on the one year anniversary of her death in Louisville, Ky. Lexington, Kentucky’s second-largest city has joined Breonna Taylor's hometown of Louisville in banning the use of “no-knock” warrants. The Lexington council voted 10-5 to ban no-knock warrants Thursday, June 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)