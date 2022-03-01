FILE - Kentucky Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel listens to testimony during a State and Local Government Committee meeting at the state capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Feb. 19, 2020. Senate Republicans unveiled a tax-relief proposal Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, that would deliver income tax rebates to Kentucky taxpayers in the latest proposal aimed at offering relief from rising consumer prices. The legislation would grant state personal income tax rebates of up to $500 per individual and up to $1,000 per household, Sen. McDaniel said. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)