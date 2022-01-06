FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — People interested in becoming a Kentucky State Police trooper will have additional time to apply to attend the next academy cadet class.
Gov. Andy Beshear and the state police announced Tuesday that the deadline has been extended to Jan. 31.
Sgt. Michael Murriell, recruitment branch commander, said recent events that affected recruitment efforts led to the extension.
“Our agency has continued to provide resources and manpower, including troopers from the recruitment branch, toward helping our Kentuckians locate safety and start rebuilding from the Dec. 10 deadly storms,” Murriell said in a news release. “It is never more evident than now that we need more troopers, especially when the commonwealth faces challenges such as natural disasters.”
Those who meet qualifications will attend a 24-week training session at the state police academy. Applications are available at the state police website.
The upcoming cadet class is expected to begin in June.
A couple of months ago, Beshear unveiled proposed salary increases for troopers and dispatchers, aimed at stopping a steady loss of employees leaving for higher pay at other law enforcement agencies.
