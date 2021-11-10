FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2021 file photo, Kentucky Sen. Max Wise listens during the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky. A push to turn financial support for full-day kindergarten into a permanent commitment in Kentucky picked up momentum Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 when a state school funding task force endorsed the proposal. “This is kind of like nine things on your child's Christmas wish list,” Republican Sen. Max Wise, the task force's co-chairman, said in summing up the recommendations. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)