LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teen has been charged with murder in a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 65, authorities said.
The 17-year-old boy was charged with murder, assault, driving under the influence and other counts, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told news outlets. His name wasn’t released due to his age.
The teen was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes when the head-on crash happened about 4 a.m. Saturday, police said.
The driver of the other vehicle, Doan Lufti, 22, died from her injuries at a hospital, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said. Two passengers from her vehicle were being treated for injuries.
The 17-year-old driver was also taken to a hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.
