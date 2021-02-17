Veteran, Paul French, 74, receives the first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the new high-volume regional vaccination center at the Horse Park in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The state says about 600 Kentuckians are to receive their first doses Tuesday at the site operated in partnership with Kroger Health. The high-volume site is expected to vaccinate more than 3,000 people weekly. (Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)