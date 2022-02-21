OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has been charged with assault and other crimes in connection with last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, officials said.
Shelly Stallings, 42, of Morganfield, was arrested without incident Wednesday in Owensboro, news outlets reported, citing statements from the FBI and the Kentucky Department of Justice.
She is accused of using pepper spray on officers attempting to secure the Capitol last January, officials said. Her charges also include entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds/buildings and civil disorder, the FBI said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Stallings has an attorney.
More than a dozen other Kentucky residents have been arrested in connection with the riot in which a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building.
