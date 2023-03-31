WASHINGTON, DC — Following severe storms in February, Kentucky’s federal delegation sent a joint letter to President Biden, urging his approval of Governor Andy Beshear’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, which would release federal funding to assist with critical clean-up and repairs.
The letter was signed by U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, and Representatives Hal Rogers (KY-05), James Comer (KY-01), Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) and Andy Barr (KY-06), showing bipartisan support on behalf of the Commonwealth’s storm recovery needs.
“The Commonwealth of Kentucky has endured several weather disasters in recent years. This event comes on the heels of some of the worst events Kentucky has ever seen. We appreciate your previous support to help our communities, but additional federal assistance is necessary,” the Members stated. “In some counties, continued and heavy rainfall also caused flash flooding, many of which have already been devastated by the historic July 2022 flooding disaster.”
The Kentucky Department for Public Health confirmed that the storms led to the deaths of two individuals, with one in Bath County and one in Marion County.
“This weather event caused long and sustained power outages across the Commonwealth and severely damaged both public and private properties,” the Members continued. “In addition, the flooding brought mudslides and landslides to many communities and multiple counties have reported the loss of both public and private bridges, and other infrastructure losses.”
The request was submitted on March 27, and includes FEMA Public Assistance for 22 counties, which includes Bell, Breathitt, Caldwell, Carter, Clay, Elliot, Floyd, Harlan, Hart, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Whitley, and Wolfe counties.
