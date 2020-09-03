FILE - In this June 2, 2020 file photo, a worker cleans the King Louis XVI statue in Louisville, Ky., after it was hit with paintballs during a protest the previous evening. The statue is being removed from the center of its namesake city in Kentucky after being vandalized. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said, Thursday, Sept. 3, the monument was being moved “amid public safety concerns." (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)