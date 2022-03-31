HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A two-year rehabilitation of the historic Knob Creek Tavern at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is complete and the facility will open as a visitor’s center at the boyhood home this spring, officials said.
It will be the first time in more than 20 years that the Knob Creek Tavern Visitor Center will be open to guests, the park said in a statement. It will be open on weekends in April and May, five days a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day and on weekends in September and October, the park said. The building will house museum exhibits that tell about the Lincoln family’s life while living at the Knob Creek farm.
“The community was instrumental in saving this farm and giving it back to the American people. Now, we are grateful that we can share the story of Lincoln and his formative years on the Kentucky frontier with visitors at this very special place,” Park Superintendent Catherine Bragaw said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.