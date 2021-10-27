LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A recent survey of Kentucky nurses found a quarter of those polled were likely to leave their jobs in the next year amid burnout and frustration, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
The Kentucky Nurses Association found that 73% of the 850 licensed nurses polled earlier this month cited untenable patient loads and too few nursing staff as reasons for their dissatisfaction.
Just over 40% cited insufficient pay. A quarter said it was “likely” or “extremely likely” they would leave their current positions in the next three months. Another 16% said they were likely to leave the profession all together.
“I don’t want to leave the nursing field, but I cannot imagine being a nurse in five years with no change,” one person wrote in the poll.
In a Friday news conference to present the findings of the survey, nurses and leaders of state health care associations proposed that Kentucky allocate $100 million in federal pandemic money to address the nursing workforce shortage.
They proposed using half of that money for retention bonuses to nurses who work in their local communities. They want $20 million used to improve graduation and licensure rates and for research on how to fill nursing jobs. Another $10 million would go toward paying retired nurses to help augment staffing. And the final $20 million would go to loan forgiveness for nurses who work in underserved areas.
In all, they are seeking a quarter of the $400 million in federal dollars Gov. Andy Beshear is proposing to use for bonuses to front-line essential workers employed throughout the pandemic.
The staffing challenge in nursing is not new, but the pandemic has pushed it to a “crisis level,” Kentucky Nurses Association Board President Donna Meador said Friday. At the rate of projected exodus, Kentucky will need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024, she said. Kentucky’s roughly 88,000 licensed nurses comprise more than 53% of the state’s health care workforce.
The pandemic has pushed many nurses to their physical and emotional limits, said Kristin Pickerell, director of critical care and emergency services at Norton Healthcare in Louisville.
“We started this pandemic with nurses being heroes — it was really a rallying point for the public,” she said. But in recent months, as the delta variant surged in Kentucky, “it’s really kind of morphed into something different,” she said, citing instances of “violence against nurses in the hospital, all because of the pandemic and one’s belief that (COVID-19) isn’t real.”
