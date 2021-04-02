FILE - In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service in November 2020, is the "Skybridge," a popular sandstone arch in Kentucky's Red River Gorge. Investors are obtaining land for development of a private, upscale resort near Kentucky's Red River Gorge, a nonprofit group said, but with significant local opposition the project is far from a done deal. Red River Economic Development announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021, that private investors signed a contract to buy 891 acres near Slade, Ky., for about $2.25 million, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)