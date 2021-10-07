FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Members of the largest academy class in seven years have reported for training to join the Kentucky State Police, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The 100 cadets reported this week, the governor said.
Traditional cadet classes include 24 weeks of basic training with more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study. Subjects include constitutional law, weapons training, first aid, high-speed vehicle pursuit and criminal investigation training.
“Our troopers are the primary law enforcement officers for the state, often assisting local law enforcement, and serving in a multitude of situations, many of which are hard for most people to even imagine,” Beshear said.
KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said the size of the latest cadet class is the result of support the agency received from Beshear's administration and the legislature. The governor has supported efforts to expand KSP's recruitment efforts.
The new cadet class is tentatively scheduled to graduate in February.
