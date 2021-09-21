FILE - Kentucky Republican State Representative James Tipton speaks during a committee meeting at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., March 2, 2020. Kentucky lawmakers voted this year to pump considerably more state money into full-day kindergarten, but the extra spending was limited to just one school year. Now the Republican legislator wants to turn that one-time support into a permanent commitment. “We know that this investment will pay off in dividends for not only the children in our classrooms, but also our efforts to grow our economy, create jobs and improve our quality of life,” Tipton said in a news release Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, file)