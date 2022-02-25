FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Republican State Senator Max Wise stands at his desk on the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. The Kentucky Senate passed a bill Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, aimed at incorporating a series of historical documents and speeches into the classroom work by Kentucky students — a response to the national debate over critical race theory. Sen. Wise, the bill's lead sponsor, said it offers a “guide” for school work based on a “more positive set of American principles.” (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)