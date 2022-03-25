FILE - Kentucky Sen. Max Wise listens to a speak during the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Kentucky lawmakers gave final passage Thursday to a bill designating a set of historical documents and speeches to incorporate into classroom work — a response to the national debate over critical race theory. GOP Sen. Max Wise said the documents show the “good and bad” of U.S. history. Incorporating them into classroom work reinforces “the American principles" students should be learning, he said.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)