FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigns from his leadership position during a speech at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Hoover has dropped a lawsuit demanding that a woman give back the $110,000 she received in a secret sexual harassment settlement involving them. An attorney for Hoover and two other men announced Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 that his clients agreed to dismiss their lawsuit against the woman, a former Republican staffer. (AP Photo/Michael Reaves, File)