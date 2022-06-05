LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man was fatally shot Saturday outside a church where a funeral was being held.
A woman was also injured in the shooting outside the Unity Worship Center. Lexington Police were called to the center around 2 p.m., The Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
Joseph Demetrius Richardson, 35, of Versailles, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office. The woman sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Richardson was pronounced dead at a hospital at 2:42 p.m. Police said there were no suspects identified in the shooting as of around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Funeral services for were being held at 1 p.m. at the center for the victim of a shooting who died May 24, the newspaper reported.
