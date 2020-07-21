The case against a Lincoln County man who assaulted two local deputies back in May 2017 came to a close last week.
Wesley Levi Gifford, 27, of Stanford, was sentenced in Pulaski Circuit Court on Thursday to four years in prison after previously pleading guilty to Assault Under Extreme Emotional Disturbance and fourth-degree Assault.
In exchange for Gifford's guilty plea, Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery agreed to dismiss charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (cocaine) and Resisting Arrest. The recommended four-year sentence is for Assault Under Extreme Emotional Disturbance. Online court records indicate that the fourth-degree Assault charge, a misdemeanor, carried a 12-month suspended sentence.
Gifford's charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 12, 2017. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported at the time that Captain Troy McLin and Deputy Dan Pevley responded to a call from Vaughn Turpin Road of a suspicious person inside a home, threatening to harm himself.
When McLin and Pevley entered the residence, they were met with Gifford allegedly holding a pair of scissors. Already observing a small cut to Gifford's neck, the deputies attempted to take him into custody when he began to fight them.
The incident resulted in both McLin and Pevley being injured and taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Pevley suffered minor injuries to his face, while McLin required surgery on his ear, due to being bitten by Gifford.
Gifford also was taken to LCRH for treatment of his self-inflicted injuries before being flown to the U.K. Medical Center by Air Methods.
The next day (May 13, 2017), according to PCSO, a resident found a bag containing a white powdery substance in the vicinity of where Gifford was taken into custody after the initial incident. The Kentucky State Police Crime Lab later determined the substance to be approximately 54 grams (1.9 ounces) of cocaine.
For much of the case, Gifford remained free on a $25,000 bond and it is unclear at press time if he was credited with any time served. He is currently lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
