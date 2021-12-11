Local leaders are offering words of support following a night of devastating tornados and storms that is believed to have killed at least 70 Kentuckians primarily in the western part of the state.
One of the tornados is believed to have been on the ground for more than 200 miles — traveling from Arkansas into Kentucky on Friday night into Saturday. “This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state’s history,” Governor Andy Beshear said in a press conference Saturday morning.
"We are praying for our neighbors in Western Ky…," Congressman Hal Rogers, of Somerset, stated via Facebook. "I stand ready to assist our fellow Kentuckians in any way possible. May God be with our search and rescue teams and storm victims in the days ahead."
"I join everyone across Kentucky in praying for those affected by the tragedy in west Kentucky," Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said. "We will be in communication with leaders on the ground on how we can best help. I have heard from so many who want to contribute and we will coordinate those efforts to maximize benefit. For now, pray earnestly for those who have lost loved ones."
Pulaski County Judge-Executive added to the call for prayers. "God, please shower your grace and love on those affected, and show us how we can be used to help them," he stated.
The storms hit a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, as well as an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. Gov. Beshear said about 110 people were in the Mayfield factory when the tornado hit. Several other structures, including the Graves County Courthouse, suffered catastrophic damage.
By late morning, officials had confirmed 18 deaths. But Beshear said the toll was certain to rise, with at least 10 people feared dead in Muhlenberg County and an undetermined number in and around the city of Bowling Green.
Western Kentucky University’s president Timothy C. Caboni said on Twitter that one WKU student who lived off-campus was killed. The school’s main structures were mostly spared of major damage and that workers were trying to restore power, campus networks and phone lines. Commencement ceremonies that were planned for Saturday were cancelled because the campus was without power.
The GM Corvette Assembly Plant and the nearby Corvette Museum sustained light damage.
Ronnie Ward, a Bowling Green police spokesman, said in a telephone interview that rescue efforts were hampered by debris strewn across roads. Ward said numerous apartment complexes in Bowling Green had major structural damage, and some factories had collapsed during the storms.
Pulaski County was largely spared by the storm system, a tornado warning lapsing at 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning without a major incident.
"We've had some minor damage to some roofs in addition to a few trees and utility lines down around the county," Pulaski County 911/Emergency Management Director Aaron Ross said, adding that he wasn't aware of any flooding although
South Kentucky RECC reported around noon that crews were working to restore power to some 3,697 residents throughout their multi-county service area.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.