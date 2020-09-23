The death of Breonna Taylor continued to be felt across the Commonwealth and the nation Wednesday afternoon as a Louisville grand jury charged only one former officer with wanton endangerment in connection to individuals in a neighboring apartment.Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison has been charged with three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment in connection to the incident involving the fatal March 13 shooting of Breonna Taylor as LMPD executed a warrant pertaining to a narcotics investigation.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, serving as Special Prosecutor in the case, said after the return of the indictment that the “no-knock” warrant was not actually delivered that way. He said evidence showed that officers announced who they were and entered Taylor’s apartment upon receiving no response.
As Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove entered the apartment, Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, fired at them, striking Mattingly in the leg.They returned fire, with six shots ultimately striking Taylor — one of which was fatal and fired by Det. Cosgrove. Cameron stated those officers’ actions were found to be justified.
In the case of Hankison, who was fired by LMPD in June, AG Cameron said evidence was inconclusive that any shots he fired struck Taylor. Hankison rather has been charged for shooting blindly into the apartment, with bullets entering into a neighboring apartment. His wanton endangerment charges pertain to the three individuals inside that neighboring apartment.
Cameron stated it was unlikely there would be any further prosecutions stemming from the event. Hankison faces a maximum of 15 years in state prison should he be convicted of all three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment — a Class D felony punishable by 1-5 years.
The Attorney General announced his intent to create a task force examining the nature of search warrants in Kentucky. The task force will include elected leaders, citizens, law enforcement representatives, members of the judiciary, defense attorneys, and others.
“Conducting a top to bottom review of the search warrant process is necessary to allow input on the current system and determine if changes are required,” said Attorney General Cameron. “This is a necessary step for our law enforcement, citizens, and elected leaders to take together, and I look forward to leading this important discussion.”
When asked how Taylor was shot multiple times while Walker wasn’t struck once, AG Cameron called Taylor’s death a tragedy and said he understood the community’s pain — and particularly the pain of Taylor’s mother.
“This is a hard day for Louisville, our Commonwealth and our country,” Cameron said. “We all have the responsibility to come together now.”
Several local leaders from various fields reacted to Wednesday’s news.
JaKaye Garth, a sales director who serves on the Somerset Police Department’s Advisory Council, said that while she expected such a decision, she’s still trying to understand it.
Garth compared the Taylor case to the local March 6 incident where District 4 Constable Gary Baldock is accused of firing at federal authorities trying to take him into custody. Both Baldock and an FBI agent were injured but have recovered, with Baldock currently facing federal charges.
“…I just wonder how people would have reacted if [Baldock] would have been killed,” Garth said. “Would folks try to justify the officers’ actions as they are with Breonna Taylor or would they call for the officers to be held accountable?”
Though she said it’s hard to know, Garth suspects the outcome might have been different because Baldock is a white man.
“We have to continue working as a community to ensure we never have a situation like this here in Somerset,” she continued. “I’m sad and angry that justice was not served and another innocent life was taken by those who are supposed to protect and serve. It is scary times we are living in and we as the Black community have to demand that our voices be heard and our experiences are acknowledged.”
Eddy Montgomery, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties, watched the live coverage as the report was announced and felt the Attorney General did well in explaining his office’s investigation and the grand jury’s finding.
“I thought General Cameron did an excellent job,” Montgomery said. “…These are hard decisions. They can’t be made emotionally; you have to look at the law and apply the law to the facts.”
While calling Taylor’s death a tragedy, Montgomery noted that Cameron also made a point that not all bad things that happen can be criminalized. As for the debate on no-knock warrants, the local commonwealth’s attorney said he had never encountered one in all his years as a prosecutor.
“I do think a no-knock warrant should only be utilized in very extreme circumstances where there is a proven threat to life,” Montgomery continued. “It should be very limited in its use.”
Shane Baker, the presumptive representative-elect for Tommy Turner’s 85th District seat in the state House of Representatives, said he’s not yet familiar with the prefiled bills regarding search warrants but that the investigation’s findings may impact what happens in the next General Assembly.
“I know the Attorney General’s Office and those investigating were very deliberate and intentionally taking time to make a thoughtful decision on what to do,” Baker said, “because obviously, emotions are high. It’s unfortunate when anyone loses their life, and anything like that has to be taken seriously.”
