Authorities are on scene at a pet shop in Burnside after the owner was charged with animal cruelty.
Tim's Reptiles, located off South US 27, was shut down Wednesday afternoon following an investigation by the Burnside Police Department, with assistance from the Pulaski County Animal Control and the Pulaski County Attorney's Office.
Also on scene are members of the Humane Society of the United States, based in Washington DC, to assist with the animals currently housed at the shop.
This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
