Wayne County authorities are investigating the death of a man found inside a submerged vehicle at Beaver Creek Marina.
At approximately 9:19 p.m. Monday night, multiple agencies were dispatched to Beaver Creek after the Monticello-Wayne County 911 Communications Center received an emergency call of a vehicle with its lights still on, submerged in the water.
Sheriff Tim Catron reported, "When Deputies Jerry Meadows and James Barnett arrived on the scene, they observed the vehicle with a man still inside.
"The Wayne County Rescue Squad along with Jeff Dishman Towing recovered the vehicle from the water and Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks pronounced a 74- year-old Louisville man dead at the scene," he continued.
The victim's name is being withheld, pending notification of kin. On Tuesday, the body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing by Dep. Meadows and Coroner Hicks. Wayne County's EMS, Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife also assisted at the scene.
