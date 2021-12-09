LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 13-year-old killed in a crash with a police cruiser while riding inside a stolen vehicle has received a $600,000 settlement from the city of Louisville.
The family of Ki'Anthony Tyus filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Metro Louisville police officer after the 2018 crash, WDRB-TV reported.
The suit accused the officer, Roger Marcum, of improperly participating in a high-speed chase of a stolen SUV. The lawsuit said Marcum slammed his cruiser into the SUV, causing the crash.
Police said that the driver of the SUV lost control, flipped and crashed into a ditch. Five people were inside.
Attorney Sam Aguiar, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Tyus' family, confirmed the settlement was reached earlier this year.
Ki’Anthony survived getting hit by a stray bullet five years ago and became an activist who spoke out against gun violence. Rapper and businessman Master P paid for his funeral.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.