RICHMOND. Ky. — According to Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle, Shannon Gilday was on his way back to the home of former State Rep. Wesley Morgan when he was arrested — after he had already left the county following a fatal home invasion.
Coyle spoke about the arrest during the March 8 meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court.
"Mr. Gilday was apprehended once he left Madison County and then came back to carry out his means — that he wanted to get back at that location," Coyle said. "Our single deputy on patrol saw a description of a man dressed in dark clothing, took the initiative to check him out and make a stop, apprehended him, captured him, and took him straight to the Kentucky State Police Post... We all work as a team. There's no telling what would have happened if he hadn't been apprehended at that point in time."
The Madison County Sheriff praised the deputies at the sheriff's office and the support of the fiscal court.
Shannon Gilday is accused of breaking into the home of Wesley Morgan with a rifle and killing 32-year-old Jordan Morgan in her bed around 4 a.m. on Feb. 22.
After allegedly fleeing the scene in a 2016 Toyota Corolla, he was missing for several days. A manhunt took place; spearheaded by KSP Post 7.
On Feb. 28, Gilday was found just after 4 a.m. walking on the side of Barnes Mill Road by patrolling Madison County Sheriff's deputies.
Gilday's arraignment was held through video on March 3. He pleaded not guilty, with a preliminary hearing set for March 9 at 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.