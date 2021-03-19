A 22-year-old man is in Casey County Jail facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting a man who tried to help diffuse a family squabble in western Pulaski County.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reports that Samuel Baker of Bowling Green has been charged with Murder, second-degree Fleeing and Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), second-degree Fleeing and Evading Police (On Foot), Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Suspended License, No Insurance, and Resisting Arrest.
The incident, according to the sheriff's release, began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night when Ronald Baker reported to 911 that his son had shot Robert Claunch, 62, at Baker's home on Faubush-Norfleet Road in Nancy.
Deputies responding to the scene determined that the senior Baker had tried to make his son leave shortly after he arrived at the residence. Ronald Baker, according to the release, went into his bedroom in hopes that Samuel Baker would leave. He reported Claunch told the younger Baker to leave as his father asked.
Ronald Baker then heard gunshots and returned to the kitchen where he found Claunch on the floor. Samuel Baker had left the scene in a vehicle his father could only describe as loud.
Claunch was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
A warrant was obtained for Samuel Baker for the murder of Robert Claunch, and a search for him began, Sheriff Speck said.
Samuel Baker was located in Casey County by the Casey County Sheriff’s Office when a deputy got into a pursuit of the vehicle driven by the suspect.
Samuel Baker, according to the Pulaski release, abandoned the car and fled on foot armed with a handgun with the Casey County deputy in pursuit. The deputy was able to catch him about 300 yards into the woods and take the younger Baker into custody, Speck said.
The handgun was located in the vicinity of the arrest.
Samuel Baker was transported to the Casey County Detention Center, where he remained lodged at press time in lieu of a $125,000 cash/property bond.
Detectives were assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police Det. Eric Moore and other troopers, the Faubush Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski EMS.
The investigation is continuing by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Pulaski County Coroner's Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO at 606-678-5145.
