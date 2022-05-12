BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A man charged with killing two Kentucky women has pleaded guilty a week before his trial was set to begin.
Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada, 40, appeared in Warren Circuit Court on Monday and entered the plea to two counts of murder, the Daily News reported. He was charged in the 2018 deaths of Deloris Hampton-Stacker, 62, and Karen L. Burks, 53, whose bodies were found inside Burks’ Bowling Green apartment.
Public defender James Rhorer said his client had a disagreement with the women “about money and/or drugs,” and that he ”did cause the deaths of the two victims by stabbing them.”
Flores-Jarada said through an interpreter that he agreed with his lawyer’s narrative.
The plea agreement recommends he serve 40 years in prison. Sentencing was set for June 28.
