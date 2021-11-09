FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A manufacturer plans to create 170 jobs as part of a $27 million expansion of its Kentucky operations to support future electric vehicle-related business, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The investment by Nemak USA Inc. will support building upgrades and new equipment for its operations in Glasgow in south-central Kentucky, the governor’s office said.
Company leaders expect production of new parts to begin early next year, with full production slated for the third quarter of 2022, Beshear’s office said.
The project also will increase the company’s training for current and new employees in partnership with Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College and Western Kentucky University.
Nemak has operated in Barren County since 2012.
The company manufactures lightweight products for powertrain, e-mobility and structure applications for the automotive industry. It also has operations in a handful of other states.
