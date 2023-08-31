The attending physician for the United States Congress on Thursday signed a letter giving Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell the all-clear a day after he appeared to freeze while speaking to reporters.
Dr. Brian Monahan wrote that McConnell, from Kentucky, “is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned.”
McConnell’s office said Wednesday that he would consult with a doctor after he fell silent in Covington while speaking with reporters at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
He had a similar spell in July in Washington D.C.
“I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team,” Monohan wrote. “Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.”
McConnell, 81, fell in March and suffered a concussion.
