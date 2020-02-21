FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters following a GOP strategy meeting at the Capitol in Washington. A political committee linked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is funding ads and other campaign materials designed to meddle in North Carolina's Democratic Senate primary, the group acknowledged on Friday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)