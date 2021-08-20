FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a news conference in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky's addiction recovery efforts deserve to rank as a priority when looking for ways to spend massive amounts of pandemic aid coming to the state, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. McConnell discussed the state's opportunity to steer federal pandemic money into recovery programs as the Senate Republican leader visited the Crown Recovery Center in Washington County. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)