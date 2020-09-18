MONTICELLO, Ky. — Monticello Mayor Tracie Sexton said in a statement to the Commonwealth Journal on Thursday the incident that led to the demotion of former Assistant Monticello Police Chief Ronnie Ellis II was "unfortunate" — but she defended her decision, one that has sparked controversy in Wayne County.
Ellis was demoted after he reportedly threatened fellow Monticello Police Officer Zach Bybee during an incident in the squad room on July 15.
"As for Mr. Ellis’s demotion from Assistant Police Chief, I did so after reviewing the body camera videos containing the conversations that took place between Officer Ellis and Officer Bybee on July 15," the mayor said in a written statement sent to the CJ. "I did so after consulting with our city attorney (Gordan Germain) and an attorney with the Kentucky League of Cities. Both agreed that as a supervisor, Ellis had violated a general personnel policy, which does not require a hearing under the Police Officer Bill of Rights.
"On July 16, I met with Officer Ellis and delivered a letter explaining why he was being demoted to patrolman." Sexton added. "There was a threat made in one of the videos. KRS 508.080 and the video confirms that a threat was made."
Sexton made it clear that her action against Ellis had nothing to do with an allegation that Zach Bybee — the son of Monticello Police Chief Joe Bybee — had in his possession a lawnmower that was property seized by the department.
In a separate incident in May, Zach Bybee was investigated by the Kentucky State Police over the seized property. No charges were ever brought against Bybee, but he was "written up" by the mayor over the incident. KSP told the Commonwealth Journal last week that the mayor herself "called in the complaint," but a case was never opened because Sexton made the decision "not to prosecute."
"There are two videos that together last around 24 minutes (from the July 15 confrontation between Ellis and Zach Bybee). There is no mention at any time of any seized or stolen property or a lawnmower," Sexton said. "In the second video, Ellis does state, 'if we have a ass whipping contest down here all day long they ain’t nobody in here that can whip my ass and I promise you that, okay, so if we get down to business ... I’ll run the show if we go by who whips who’s ass.' The threat, and that statement, led me to the conclusion that his behavior was not appropriate for that of a supervising police officer.
"If given the opportunity to make the decision again, I would do the same," Sexton added. "After Ellis hired an attorney, we had email correspondence through our attorney and his. His attorney was claiming that he should have been given a hearing under the Police Officer Bill of Rights. Our position has never changed — that the inappropriate conduct as a supervisor is not a policy specific to police officer policy and does not require a hearing."
In August, Ellis' attorney, George Bertram, withdrew the request for a hearing and requested a separation agreement between Ellis and the city be signed. But Sexton did not agree with an attached press release explaining why Ellis was demoted.
"On August 13, I was presented with an agreement from Ellis’ attorney asking me to agree for Ellis to withdraw his request for a hearing and be a patrolman until December 2020," Sexton said. "This agreement also came with a mutual press release that stated lies about why the demotion had taken place. I was asked to tell the public that these issues stemmed from Ellis’ desire to run for sheriff — which has never been an issue between the two of us.
"I refused to agree to the proposed agreement and press release," the mayor added. "In August, our attorney contacted Ellis’ attorney and offered to have a hearing for the policies Ellis had violated under the police department policies. On August 18, I reinstated Ellis as Assistant Chief, only in exchange for his suspension pending the scheduled hearing, on August 31. On August 26, I was contacted via email by our attorney with an attached separation agreement, already signed by Officer Ellis. At no time have I ever suggested that Ellis leave the Monticello Police Department. I only ordered that he not be a supervisor within the department."
Sexton also clarified the incident involving Officer Zach Bybee.
"When the property in question was picked up by the police department, there was no record that it had been reported stolen. It was brought into the possession of the police department because an individual had called and stated she had a lawn mower in her yard and she did not know whose it was or who had left it there," the mayor said. "At that point it was taken into possession by the police department and the serial numbers were run to see if it had been reported as stolen. No match came back on the numbers that it had been reported stolen. Three weeks after the mower was brought into the possession of the police department, an individual called and stated it was his but he did not want it and had no way to come get it. According to Officer Bybee and the individual that called to have the mower removed from her property, there was a negotiation between the person who called to claim the property and Officer Bybee that led to Bybee taking $20 for payment to the individual for the lawnmower. That transaction is on file from Officer Bybee’s body camera.
"These events took place in September and October 2019. This was brought to my attention in May 2020, after Officer Bybee had listed the lawn mower on Facebook Marketplace for sale. After it was brought to my attention, I called the Kentucky State Police London Post and left a message for someone to call me about an investigation I needed to be completed. When contacted by the KSP captain, I told him I was not calling to have anyone prosecuted, that I just needed an investigation," Sexton continued. "I wanted to be clear about that, because the circumstances were unclear to me at the time, and I did not want them to think I was calling because I needed an officer charged with a crime. It’s not that I would have ruled that out if their investigation found there was an intent to steal property. After talking to the investigating state policeman, it appeared that Officer Bybee had not completed the appropriate paperwork to release the property back to its owner before he made payment to him. Part of the reason for that, was that there was no clear policy within the police department at that time that dealt specifically with 'found' property.
"After this investigation, I met with Officer Bybee, with (Germain) also present," Sexton continued. "We explained to him why what he did was wrong. Officer Bybee returned the mower to the police department at that time. He has a permanent write-up in his file over this incident and he understands that he used poor judgement. This event was also unfortunate for our department. I feel that it was handled appropriately, considering that Officer Bybee had been out of the academy for about 10 months when the events took place. I did not feel that his actions should have ended his career and resulted in criminal charges. Since this time, Chief Bybee and Officer Robert McCool have developed a written policy for any found or seized property, which will be presented to the City Council at our regular meeting in October."
Sexton said it's time "to move forward" from the incidents.
"I have spent countless hours dealing with these events, when they should have been over after my decision was made on how to deal with it," Sexton said. "We all make mistakes and the end result is best when we can admit them."
In the aftermath of Ellis' demotion, Sexton hired Joey Hoover as the new Assistant Police Chief. Hoover was previously the City of Jamestown's Police Chief and was most recently a detective with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. Joey Hoover is the brother of State Rep. Jeff Hoover, the former Speaker of the House.
"I want to express how excited I am that Joey Hoover has accepted the position of Assistant Police Chief," Sexton said. I feel his experience as a supervisor, investigator, and police officer, along with his willingness to work with Chief Bybee, will bring the leadership to the department that our officers deserve. As Mayor, I will stand behind the entire department and support them moving forward.
"Also, as Mayor, decisions have to be made. I don’t take any decision lightly. I research, consider all aspects and always check with our city attorney before making decisions," Sexton added. "Many times, the decisions are not easy. No one is more disappointed that I have been faced with dealing with these events as I am. But still, I am confident that we can move forward and become a better department."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.