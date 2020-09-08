FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Hunters have an additional 56,000 acres (22,662 hectares) available for public hunting in eastern Kentucky, officials said.
The acreage is located in areas of eight counties: Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, McCreary, Perry and Pike, a statement from the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The additional land is available for public use due to new hunting access area agreements, according to the agency.
It consists of land previously not open to the public and additions to existing areas. Maps and information about the areas, including any restrictions, are available on the agency’s website.
Kentucky now offers a total of more than 1 million acres (404,686 hectares) for public hunting.
