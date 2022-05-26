OLIVE HILL, Ky. (AP) — More land has been added to a state forest in eastern Kentucky that has endangered bat habitat, officials said.
The 238-acre (96-hectare) parcel known as the McGlone tract will increase the size of the Tygarts State Forest in Carter County to 1,184 acres, a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said.
The land was purchased with funds from the Imperiled Bat Conservation Fund, a conservation partnership between the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The parcel is within a habitat of the federally endangered Indiana bat and the federally threatened northern long-eared bat, the statement said.
“With this acquisition, we will continue to demonstrate good forest management practices while supporting bat conservation,” Kentucky Division of Forestry Director Brandon Howard said.
The state agency will manage the tract and make improvements that will include reforesting open areas in native hardwood trees, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.