MOREHEAD - U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (KY-05) announced $3 million in federal funding has been awarded for Morehead State University's (MSU) nursing, kinesiology, and imaging sciences programs. The funding award, which will be used to upgrade laboratory equipment, simulation equipment, ultrasound and radiography machines, was announced during an event on March 6 in MSU's Center for Health, Education and Research.
"We are extremely grateful to Congressman Rogers for his assistance in securing this generous funding which will allow us to provide our students with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities," said Dr. Jay Morgan, president of Morehead State University. "This investment in our nursing, kinesiology, and imaging sciences programs will also help us continue to attract top talent to our campus and prepare our students for success in their future careers."
The federal funding will be used to upgrade equipment and facilities in several key areas, including nursing skills laboratories, kinesiology research labs, and imaging sciences classrooms. The funding will also be used to support the development of new simulation scenarios and to provide training for faculty and staff in the use of new equipment and technology.
"Our students need access to the best opportunities, the best education, and the best equipment to ensure they are competitive upon graduation and prepared to enter the workforce. This investment in MSU's healthcare programs will give our students an added advantage as they train for careers in the healthcare field, and that's why I personally requested and secured this Community Project Funding," said Congressman Rogers, a senior appropriator. "Our ultimate goal is to provide the opportunities that our students need to pursue a degree and career at home in the mountains where they can invest their time and talents to improve the future of Kentucky's Appalachian region."
"Our nursing, kinesiology, and imaging sciences programs are among the best in the state, and this funding will help us build on that success," said Dr. Wayne Miller, dean of the College of Science. "We are excited to be able to offer our students the latest tools and technologies, and we look forward to seeing the impact that this funding will have on our programs and our students."
Morehead State University is committed to providing its students with a world-class education and the resources they need to succeed. The federal funding for the nursing, kinesiology, and imaging sciences programs is just one example of the University's dedication to investing in its students and their future.
