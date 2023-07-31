Community action agencies across Kentucky are now accepting applications to help residents pay their electric bills.
The summer subsidies are available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
LIHEAP can provide a household with a one-time payment between $50 and $250, depending on income and household type, to help with electric bills. LIHWAP can likewise provide a one-time payment between $50 and $150 to help with water or wastewater bills.
To qualify, a person’s income must be below 150% of the federal poverty line, which is $45,000 for a household of four. LIHEAP also offers emergency assistance for those facing utility disconnections, along with funding to help make low-income homes more energy-efficient.
“Any household that has a verified expense and meets the income limits, it’s a credit or a payment on their monthly bill,” said Todd Trapp, Director for the Kentucky Division of Family Support at a legislative committee hearing in July.
Some agencies also provide air conditioners if a household has an individual whose medical condition could lead to worsening health without cooling.
LIHEAP and LIHWAP are both entirely federally funded, and enrollment is open for the program until Sept. 22 or until funds run out.
