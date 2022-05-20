LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Educational Television will premiere a new program next month that will delve into the state’s top stories.
The half-hour weekday series called Evening Edition will begin airing on June 1 and be dedicated to the “events, issues and stories happening across the Commonwealth,” KET said in a statement. Hosted by Renee Shaw, it will summarize recent events and then go beyond the headlines.
The show comes at the request of viewers who wanted a series to cover the day’s newsworthy events, said Shae Hopkins, KET’s executive director and CEO.
“As Kentucky’s only statewide media, KET is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between local and national news sources by producing a program that truly serves the entirety of our great state,” Hopkins said.
The show will air weekday evenings at 6:30 p.m. ET on KET and at 11 p.m. ET on KET2.
