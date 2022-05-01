HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A new trail designed to engage children and families in outdoor recreation has opened at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park.
The Track Trail was dedicated last week and offers a series of self-guided brochures to make hiking fun, a statement from the National Park Service and Kids in Parks program said. Activity guides encourage children to find items hiding in nature and brochures provide educational information that connect families to the environment, the statement said.
The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park partnered with the Kids in Parks program to offer the first Track Trail in Kentucky, said park Superintendent Catherine Bragaw.
“This program provides fun learning as families explore the trails on the old Sinking Spring Farm,” Bragaw said. “We hope that the program’s activities and incentives will encourage families and youth to spend more time in the outdoors.”
The Kids in Parks program has 229 other Track Trails across the country that aim to introduce children to natural wonders on public lands.
