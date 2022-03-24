MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A new wildlife management area will open next month in western Kentucky.
The Harris-Dickerson Wildlife Management Area in Hopkins County will open April 1 and provide opportunities for hunting, fishing and watching wildlife, a statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said.
The agency said two adjoining parcels of land acquired through separate donations make up the area east of Madisonville, which has about 1,800 acres (728 hectares) and includes frontage on the Pond River. It also includes two lakes and nine ponds.
“Staff are working on plans for a multitude of habitat improvement projects to benefit the grasslands, forests and wetland habitat found on the area,” said Eric Williams, local public lands biologist with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.
The agency is working to improve access, signage and parking for the area and said visitors should monitor the department’s social media pages and website for updates and maps.
