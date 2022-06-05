Rocky Hollow Park was teeming with families Saturday morning as the community gathered to dedicated the latest story book trail in a series spearheaded by the 2020 class of Leadership Lake Cumberland.
The Mrs. Robyn Gifford Cheuvront Readers to Leaders Story Book Trail celebrates not only the kindergarten teacher who instilled a love of reading into hundreds of students over a 30-year career but also enhances the wish of a special young author to another level.
Gwyn Morgan is an 11-year-old from the central Kentucky town of Salvisa who is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation's Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana branch, Morgan was recently able to realize her dream of becoming the published author of a book that could bring other children joy when it's read to them the way her father read to her.
Leadership Lake Cumberland 2020 class member Jessica Carlton came across Morgan's story through the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and felt her book, Drippy: The Tale of the Sad Rain Cloud, would be perfect for the Readers to Leaders project.
"As you go along the trail, you read her story," Carlton said, "and there's also some pages about her, her family and her journey.…
"Gwyn's insight into her emotions and her diagnosis is on every page."
Each leadership class launches a community project, and the Class of 2020 has been able to raise funding so far for five Readers to Leaders Story Book Trails in parks across Pulaski County. Each trail is devoted to a different children's book, with pages placed at stations around along the trail — allowing kids to get some exercise as they read the book page by page as they come to each station.
"We're just happy to support student literacy," Carlton added. "There are activities at the bottom of the pages for them to do as they go along to the next page in the story."
The pages also include a QR code that can be scanned to hear each story being read. "This one's extra special because Gwyn is actually reading the story as you go along," Carlton continued.
Though Morgan couldn't attend the ribbon-cutting herself, Make-A-Wish was represented by Faith Hacker — prepared to document the event for the author and her family. Hacker noted that Morgan's book illustrates that there's always hope when faced with sadness.
"That message is really profound in the book," she said, adding that Drippy debuted on World Wish Day (April 29). "We're thrilled with this [story book trail]. Her family is just honored.…Gwyn has done book trails before so she was just thrilled and honored to be a part of it and we as Make-A-Wish are honored to do that too.…
"At Make-A-Wish, we want to obviously bring hope and joy to our families but we really are about the community and the family as a whole," Hacker continued, "and I think Gwyn's wish really illustrates the impact that a wish has on the entire community — not just a wish child and their family."
There's no question that parks go a long way in strengthening communities. Rocky Hollow's story book trail is the first located within Somerset's city limits. Mayor Alan Keck noted that it's a great feature to accompany all the work the city has done to make the park more welcoming for families, including the new playground planned just off Monticello Street. Construction is scheduled to begin later this summer.
"They'll be able to come down and have access to a book and also enjoy a world-class playground," Mayor Keck said.
An added bonus for the mayor is naming the trail after Cheuvront.
"It's extra special to honor 'Miss Chevy,'" Mayor Keck said. "My girls have had her [as a teacher], and the Cheuvronts have been a big part of our lives for many, many years. To have this for the children in downtown Somerset is just really exciting."
Carlton noted that Cheuvront's family and friends came together in support of naming this trail in her honor. Her passion for reading, Carlton added, make the teacher a perfect namesake for the trail.
"I'm grateful," Cheuvront said. "I've been surrounded by some really good people; it's been a great career."
