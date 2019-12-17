The telephone in the Commonwealth Journal newsroom rang at midmorning Tuesday. A familiar voice on the line said: "I'm calling to tell you I'm NOT going to run for another term."
The shocking news was from Tommy Turner, veteran state representative in the 85th House District. "My heart is just not in it anymore," said Turner. "I think it is time for me to take a break and move on to the next step in my life. People have told me: 'When it's time you'll know.'" Turner said.
"I'm 67 and I don't have the energy I once had. I've had a job since I was 15 years old. There is tremendous stress to this job and stress bothers me more."
"Things have changed so much in the political world ... we're destroying our country," continued Turner, referring to partisanship that blocks efforts to govern. Turner, a Republican, prides himself in crossing the aisle, working with Democrats to get things done.
"I've worked with five governors ... and Paul Patton (a Democrat) was the best governor I worked with. That's the way it is and you can write that down," he told a Commonwealth Journal reporter.
Turner during his 12 terms has gotten money for Pulaski County Public Library, Pulaski County Senior Citizens Center, the much-played Brian Ault-designed golf course at General Burnside Island State Park, community parks across Pulaski County, water and sewer districts, the to-be-constructed interchange at Ky. 461 and Ky. 80 and more.
At the end of his current term, Turner will have represented the 85th District in Pulaski and Laurel counties for 24 years. Pulaski County precincts in Turner's 85th District are Science Hill City 22, Science Hill County 23, Norwood 42, Caney Fork, 13, Price 27, Goodhope-Hazeldell 28, Vaught 43, Catron 31, Dallas 45, Somerset 3C Saddlebrook, Rush Branch 14, Parker 9, Mark 30, Bourbon East 10E, Mayfield 32, Colo 35, Mt. Victory 33, Gilliland 40, Somerset 5C Mall, Burnside City 36, East Burnside County 36E, Gamblin 37, Bronston South 38 and Sloans Valley 39.
With Turner stepping down, Pulaski County, covered by four House districts, will have two new state representative after the 2020 election cycle. State Representative Jeff Hoover in the 83rd House District also has said he will not seek another term. House District 83 is made up of Russell, Clinton, Cumberland and a portion of Pulaski County. Eighty Third District precincts in Pulaski County are Nancy No. 15, Harrison No. 17, Firebrook No. 11F, Oak Hill No. 11, Namoi West No. 44, Hickory Nut No. 19 and Fall Branch 18.
David Meade in the 80th House District and Ken Upchurch in the 52nd House District represent the two other districts that extend into Pulaski County. Turner is the only state representative who lives in Pulaski County. His home is in the Ano community.
At the last check, Joshua Branscum, a Russell County businessman, and Mark F. Polston, Somerset, both Republicans, had filed for Hoover's seat. Nobody had filed for Turner's 85th District seat. The announcement he is stepping down was made Tuesday morning.
"This was one of the hardest decisions I ever made in my life," Turner said. "I know it will disappoint some people but I want everybody to know how I cherish the opportunity I have had ... not many people like me get this kind of opportunity."
About his future, Turner said " ... I just want to take some time off and see what I want to do. I really don't know."
