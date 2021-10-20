WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — State and local officials have broken ground on a new horse racing facility in southern Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders in Williamsburg on Tuesday to break ground on Cumberland Mint, a joint venture between Keeneland and Kentucky Downs for a new horse racing, gaming and entertainment facility.
“Kentucky is the undisputed horse capital of the world, with a long and rich history here in the commonwealth. Today’s announcement shows the best days for horse racing and tourism in our state are still ahead of us,” Beshear said in a statement.
Officials estimate the facility will provide 213 full-time jobs in the area.
The Cumberland Mint racing facility will feature two different locations, one in Williamsburg and one in Corbin, where crews will break ground later this year, the statement said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.