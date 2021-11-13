LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — After years of planning, the Department of Veterans Affairs broke ground on a new hospital in Louisville.
The $840 million project is being built on Brownsboro Road and will replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.
The event on Thursday was attended by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. John Yarmuth, Mayor Greg Fischer and others, news outlets reported.
The project has been in the planning stages for about 15 years as officials debated over location and funding.
The new hospital will include 104 beds, two parking structures, a Women’s Health Clinic and a utility plant, according to plans.
