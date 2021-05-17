LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An inmate at a Kentucky jail who was found unresponsive in a housing unit died after being taken to a hospital, authorities said.
The 37-year-old man was found Sunday morning by an officer with Louisville Metro Corrections, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the agency. The officer called emergency crews and began “lifesaving efforts” on the inmate, Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said in the statement. The man was later pronounced dead at University Hospital, Durham said.
The inmate was booked Friday on charges of strangulation and unlawful imprisonment, officials said. His name wasn't released pending notification of kin.
Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit will investigate the death and the jail will review the case to ensure that proper procedures were followed.
