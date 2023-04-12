OJ Oleka has already spent four years in the Kentucky Treasurer's Office working under current Treasurer Allison Ball. Heading into the 2023 Republican State Treasurer's primary race, Oleka feels he is the most experienced person to take on the state office for the upcoming years.
"I spent four years there in the (Treasure's) office already," Oleka explained. "My first year I was the Director of Unclaimed Property and the Communications Director. And then for the next three years, I was promoted to Chief of Staff and the Deputy Treasurer. The job as a Deputy is to implement the legislative agenda, to run the office day to day, and to make sure that the treasurer's initiatives are actually getting implemented.
"We had a staff of about 30 people," Oleka explained. "Overall, the budget was about 4.5 million dollars, and it was my responsibility to implement that based on the treasurer's directives."
Oleka was born in Kentucky and earned a B.S. in marketing from the University of Louisville in 2010, an M.B.A. from Bellarmine University in 2016, and a Ph.D. from Bellarmine University in 2020. Oleka's career experience includes founding Oleka Management Consulting, Inc., serving on the board of directors of Greater Louisville Inc. and the Kentucky Nonprofit Network, and as the president of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges & Universities.
Oleka, who lives in Frankfort, said he believes in the American Dream because his family has lived it. His parents came to the United States from Nigeria, where his father grew up in extreme poverty.
But it is Oleka's extensive work in the Kentucky State Treasurer's Office over the past four years that he feels will greatly benefit the citizens throughout the Commonwealth.
"We were able to protect taxpayer dollars against waste, fraud and abuse in a real way," Oleka vaunted. "We opened up the budget to make it more transparent. Before, we were bottom 25 in the nation in budget transparency. The treasurer put me in charge of figuring out a way to make it so that people could 'Google' their government – as she used to say. And we moved into top 10 in terms of budget transparency and won national awards or gained national recognition for it.
"We also focused on and promoted financial literacy," Oleka explained. "And the legislature agrees because they give the treasurer this authority and is one of the most important issues that the treasurer can focus on. It creates an entirely new generation, if done right, in our schools. Kids who are financially illiterate and who are now able to make better decisions, is important for them figuring out what they want to do after high school. If they want to go to college, they can figure out a plan so they can afford it. If they want to go directly into the workforce or to trade school, they can figure that out as well. Or if they want to serve their country in the military, they now know all the options ahead of them because of the work that we did. That's really important."
Oleka's work in the State Treasurer's Office has been substantial, but it was his work as the president of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges & Universities during the pandemic that impacted many of Kentuckians in a positive way.
"Outside of government, working with the Trump administration to make sure that our colleges and universities could stay open during the pandemic, which helped us develop nearly a billion dollars of economic activity, saving 10,000 good Kentucky jobs, keeping 57,000 students in classrooms where they belong," Oleka stated. "We also cut our budget when I was running that statewide nonprofit and increased revenues all without raising dues by a single penny.
"So that's the conservative leadership effort from inside and outside of government," Oleka said. "I'm the only candidate running on either side that has never run for office before. The Treasurer's office is the first and only office I've ever run for. I am also the only one who's worked in it. So I bring a unique combination of experience and fresh perspective, which is what I think we need."
Oleka will face Andrew Cooperrider and Mark Metcalf in the May primary election. The winner of that race will go on to face Democrat Michael Bowman in the November general election.
Oleka has the endorsement of current Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball. He has been endorsed by the Kentucky Right to Life Victory PAC.
In his campaign statement, Oleka has listed four priorities for the Treasurer's Office if elected. Stop fraud and abuse, protect Kentucky values, increase budget transparency and improve financial literacy. But more importantly, he stated he has a game plan for his very first day if office - if elected.
"The very first day that I get in the office I don't have to figure out who the players are," Oleka stated. "I don't have to build the relationships because I already have them. This is what sets me apart from the other candidates running. I've got a clear plan to cut the cost of government to make it structurally smaller. I want to work with every county government so that they can do the same thing.
"I think what we need as a conservative leader is somebody who can understand it, somebody who's been there before, and somebody who can get it done," he concluded.
